Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

