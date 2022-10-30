Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

TROW stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.