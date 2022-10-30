Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $392,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $167.52 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

