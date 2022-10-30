Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,778.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.61.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $12,856,570. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

