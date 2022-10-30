Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,285 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $60,433,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after acquiring an additional 419,157 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,010,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after acquiring an additional 346,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.