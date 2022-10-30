Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

