Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $133.10 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00017586 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.10 million and $541,789.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,715.59 or 0.99995989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00046179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.65935236 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543,489.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

