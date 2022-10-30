Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $213.25 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $213.25 million and $5.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.03 or 0.31492853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,335,310 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.