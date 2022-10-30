Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 632.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

