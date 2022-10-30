Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $505,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $145,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZON opened at $9.94 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

