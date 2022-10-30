H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.7 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

