HST Ventures LLC Has $19.85 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 13.4% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,618,000 after buying an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

