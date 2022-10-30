HST Ventures LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. Zillow Group accounts for 5.9% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

