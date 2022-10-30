Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $810.94 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $20,809.52 or 1.00267010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $810.94 million and approximately $136,518.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

