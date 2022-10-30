Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $32.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.62 or 0.00041739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.52 or 0.31373997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012253 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

