Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 2,202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

HUSQF opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.