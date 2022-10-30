Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 2,202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.4 days.
HUSQF opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
