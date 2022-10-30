iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in October

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,543.0 days.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

IAFNF opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

