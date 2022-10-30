ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 969,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ICL Group Price Performance
NYSE:ICL opened at $8.95 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
