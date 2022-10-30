iExec RLC Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $93.66 million and $6.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003709 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00255488 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.06393953 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $11,971,494.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

