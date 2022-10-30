Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $233.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

