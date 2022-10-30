Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMYSF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Imerys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Imerys alerts:

Imerys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMYSF opened at 41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 35.47. Imerys has a 12 month low of 34.72 and a 12 month high of 41.30.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.