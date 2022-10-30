Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 919,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 120,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,644. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Immersion by 23.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Immersion by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

