Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.89.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,067. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.