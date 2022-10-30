Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.5-$73.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.19 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.37 EPS.
Impinj Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Impinj stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 911,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,243. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,729.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Impinj by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
