Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,338 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Crown were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $68.11 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

