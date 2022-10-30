Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 551 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

PPG stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

