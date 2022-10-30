Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 622.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 857.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 791.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shopify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shopify stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.