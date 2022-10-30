Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Stock Up 3.0 %

Ecolab Announces Dividend

NYSE ECL opened at $157.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.