Independent Advisor Alliance Has $876,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

