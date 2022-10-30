Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

AEP stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

