Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Welltower were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
Welltower Trading Up 2.6 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
