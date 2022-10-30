IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $84,434.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

