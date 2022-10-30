Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.08

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $24.11. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 3,680 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

