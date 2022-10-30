Insider Buying: Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,582.00 in Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones purchased 800 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,582.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,300 shares in the company, valued at C$395,235.75.

R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, R Michael Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,110.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones purchased 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$7,490.00.

On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones acquired 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,756.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVE:LA opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.73.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper ( CVE:LA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

