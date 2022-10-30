Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$221.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.92.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$207.08 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$187.68.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.1040406 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

