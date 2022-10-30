Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 207,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

