Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.

ITGR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

