International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

