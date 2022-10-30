International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,297,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 26,423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,844.5 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.