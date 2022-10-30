International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,297,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 26,423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,844.5 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.52.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
