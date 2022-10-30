International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,489 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.97% of International General Insurance worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 92.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,378 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.21.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.01%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

