International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s current price.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper



International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

