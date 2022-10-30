Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. Research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

