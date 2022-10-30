Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $431.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

