Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,859,101. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

ISRG opened at $244.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

