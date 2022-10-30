Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $11.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Invesco stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Invesco by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 32.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

