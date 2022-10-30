Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 15.33. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco by 32.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

