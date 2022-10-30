Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 16,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746. The company has a market cap of $208.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

