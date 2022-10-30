Investors Buy Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 47,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 38,691 call options.

XPeng Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,054,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,264,966. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in XPeng by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,486 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 58.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

