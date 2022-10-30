Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.63-1.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,395. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

