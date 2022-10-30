Invitoken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $269,799.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00007996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

